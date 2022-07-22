What’s on for Lincoln 1940s weekend: Military flypasts and live music

Lincoln will celebrate all things 1940s this weekend with a two-day event spanning across the city’s Cathedral Quarter.

Lincoln 1940s Weekend runs from Saturday, July 23 to Sunday, July 24 this year, completely free of charge thanks to organising and funding by Lincoln Business Improvement Group.

It is a welcome comeback for the event, having not taken place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic restricting large crowds and events in 2020 and 2021.

The Bailgate and Castle Hill areas will transform into 1940s havens, with traders offering antiques, vintage clothing, confectionery and artwork from the time – while the streets are decorated with patriotic bunting.

There will also be an exciting Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast with Spitftires, Hurricanes and Lancaster Bombers, if the weather allows for it to happen.

A schedule of events has now been unveiled by Lincoln BIG ahead of the weekend festivities, championing children’s entertainment, live music and dance performances, vintage tea rooms, vehicle displays and a 1940s market.

Castle Hill will be the main hub of live entertainment, with performances from artists such as May Blossom, Kelly Ann, Miss Charlotte Porter and Lady Kingsworth throughout the weekend – along with a couple of Winston Churchill speeches.

St Paul in the Bail will play host to a series of events, including vintage games, family entertainment and live music and dance from Lincolnshire Lindy Hop Clubs.

At The Lawn, the 78 DJ will be playing from 11am to 5pm on both days to keep the energy up on the outskirts of the Cathedral Quarter, and Cornhill Cove off the High Street will have a few music performances on its stage as well.

Lee Roberts, Operations Manager for Lincoln BIG said: “After not being able to deliver the event for the last couple of years we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Lincoln 1940’s event.

“The main hub of the event will take place in the historic Bailgate and Uphill area of Lincoln, but make sure to look out for other pop-up activities across the city to compliment the weekend.

“The weekend will be full of period performances, memorabilia and activity. We encourage everyone to come in period dress to add to the family friendly atmosphere with prizes on offer to the best dresses visitors as well as best dressed business.”

You can find all the goings on at Lincoln’s 1940s Weekend by visiting the Lincoln BIG website.