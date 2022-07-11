‘Wild fire and smoke’ causing delays on A46 Lincoln Bypass

Update: The cause of the fire has now been determined – read more here.

Drivers in and around Lincoln faced traffic delays on Monday morning due to ‘wild fire and smoke blowing across the road’, according to AA Traffic.

Traffic was queuing on the A46 Lincoln Bypass near the Doddington Road roundabout.

It is causing congestion to the Whisby and Carholme Road roundabouts, with AA Traffic reporting a travel time of around 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said: “This is a fire in the woodland between the Skellingthorpe and Doddington roundabouts on the A46, reported to us at 6.57am. We have three crews currently on scene from Lincoln South, Lincoln North and Saxilby in attendance.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers assisted with traffic management, and a police sign is in place to the flow of traffic.”