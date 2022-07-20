Woman charged with drink driving after A46 roundabout crash

She will appear in court at a later date

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with drink driving following a collision on the A46 yesterday morning.

We received reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a grey Peugeot 207 and a blue Renault Van at 7.09am yesterday (Tuesday, July 19).

Officers attended, along with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, who extinguished a car fire at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to custody.

Emma Kinsey of Primrose Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln was charged with driving a motor vehicle whilst over the legal alcohol limit and will appear in court at a later date.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

The Hykeham roundabout near the Pennells Garden Centre to the Halway house roundabout was closed as a result of the collision.