WWI sea fort near Grimsby up for sale at auction

A grade II listed sea fort near Grimsby with military heritage is now up for sale at auction with a guide price of £50,000.

Bull Sandfort was constructed between 1915-1919 for naval sea defence during World War I and WWII, although works were not fully completed until after WWI had ended.

It is located in the Humber Estuary around 1.8 miles from the end of Spurn point to the North East, and three miles from the mainland to the South West.

Bull Sandfort, with its smaller companion for on Haile Sand, 3.75km to the south-west, guarded the approaches to the Humber with gun batteries and an anti-submarine net of steel mesh stretched between them across the mouth of the estuary.

The fort, which was decommissioned in 1956, is reinforced by concrete and its seaward side is fitted out with 12-inches of armour designed to withstand gunfire from heavy naval units.

During WWI it was armed, besides the usual small and rapid-fire weapons, by two six inch guns and two six-pounder guns, with sufficient accommodation for a garrison of 200 men.

However, it is now in need of refurbishment throughout with potential for development or alternative uses, subject to consent.

The fort includes three floors with basement and magazine below sea level, and central two-storey observation tower, while externally there is a balcony and jetty. Fresh water supply is available at the fort via an artesian well.

The sea fort is being marketed by Savills and the auction sale is due to take place on Tuesday, July 19 – see the full listing here.