Youths in suits ‘kicked out’ of Lincoln Odeon for joining Minions TikTok trend

Lincoln Odeon staff reportedly ‘refused entry’ to a group of young people that came to watch the new Minions film dressed in suits – following an emerging TikTok trend.

The trend has seen many teens and adolescents arrive for screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru dressed in formal suit attire, uploading their experience to TikTok with #gentleminions.

Cinemas across the country have implemented bans for people coming to watch the film in suits, after accusations of audiences making noise and throwing bananas and other items while the movie is on.

The trend has generated millions of views in recent days, appearing to consist of standing ovations at the end, cheering during dramatic scenes and sitting in unison adopting the characteristic steepled fingers of the film’s main character – Felonious Gru.

Why Minions is crushing the box office. pic.twitter.com/IsFSW7Tkrf — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 3, 2022

Gareth Nichols contacted The Lincolnite to say that his 15-year-old son and a group of around 15-20 school friends were “refused entry” to Odeon on Brayford Wharf North in Lincoln on Saturday, July 2.

He said his son and friends turned up in suits, and described the decision to ban a group of teens “who have dressed up for an evening out at the cinema” as “ridiculous”.

“They had all pre-purchased tickets and were not there to cause trouble in any way. They were refused entry because of the way they were dressed; smartly.

“Clearly the good people of Lincoln need to be aware that they should not attend the Odeon cinema dressed smartly, because I assume the same policy will apply to all age groups – not just teenagers.”

Odeon staff did say that the boys would get their ticket prices refunded in 2-3 days, but the cinema has confirmed that access is restricted “in some circumstances”.

An Odeon spokesperson said: “Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances.”