15th century Lincolnshire mansion put on the market for £1.25m

Formerly home to the Crowland monks before an extension and revamp

A beautiful Lincolnshire property dating back to the 1400s, which was a former dormitory for the Crowland monks, has been listed on the housing market at over £1.2 million.

Forming part of the Old Rectory, this building has a proud history stretching back hundreds of years, right from the original roots as a former chanting hall and dormitory for Crowland monks.

The Old Rectory was extended by the Reverend William Hildyard in the 1800s before dividing into three homes. The West Wing, as well as the East Wing and the Coach House.

It is the West Wing we turn our attention to, as estate agents Pelham James have listed the Grade II listed property at a guide price of £1,250,000. View the full listing here.

Set in approximately 0.7 acres of land and garden, the West Wing is a handsome building with gothic glamour in the form of stained glass windows, high ceilings and traditional features.

It also comes with a private sweeping gravel driveway, protected by electric gates, ancient trees, a sheltered dining terrace and beautiful views.

Lets take a closer look: