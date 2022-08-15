46 seconds ago

15th century Lincolnshire mansion put on the market for £1.25m

Formerly home to the Crowland monks before an extension and revamp

A beautiful Lincolnshire property dating back to the 1400s, which was a former dormitory for the Crowland monks, has been listed on the housing market at over £1.2 million.

Forming part of the Old Rectory, this building has a proud history stretching back hundreds of years, right from the original roots as a former chanting hall and dormitory for Crowland monks.

The Old Rectory was extended by the Reverend William Hildyard in the 1800s before dividing into three homes. The West Wing, as well as the East Wing and the Coach House.

West Wing could be yours for £1.25m. | Photo: Pelham James

It is the West Wing we turn our attention to, as estate agents Pelham James have listed the Grade II listed property at a guide price of £1,250,000. View the full listing here.

Set in approximately 0.7 acres of land and garden, the West Wing is a handsome building with gothic glamour in the form of stained glass windows, high ceilings and traditional features.

A gorgeous spot to enjoy the weather in your garden. | Photo: Pelham James

It also comes with a private sweeping gravel driveway, protected by electric gates, ancient trees, a sheltered dining terrace and beautiful views.

Lets take a closer look:

An entrance hall like something out of a period drama. | Photo: Pelham James

Stained glass windows give a vintage and unique feel. | Photo: Pelham James

The sitting room is cosy with striking colours and quirky furniture. | Photo: Pelham James

The kitchen balances modernity with antiquity, as modern appliances meet heritage features on the walls. | Photo: Pelham James

Also plenty of room to sit and eat in the kitchen, not just to cook. | Photo: Pelham James

The principal suite of the property, with plenty of natural light and space. | Photo: Pelham James

There are a total of four bedrooms inside. | Photo: Pelham James

Generously sized bedrooms are just another string to the bow of West Wing. | Photo: Pelham James

A convenient laundry room offers much-needed storage space away from the star attractions of the property. | Photo: Pelham James

Family bathroom comes with a standalone bathtub. | Photo: Pelham James

As if all that wasn’t enough, there’s also a home office/gym area. | Photo: Pelham James

The snug is one of many rooms to boast beamed high ceilings, in touch with the building’s history. | Photo: Pelham James

