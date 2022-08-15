Activists block Lincolnshire quarry gates in rabbit farm protest

A blockade protest is taking place outside a quarry in Lincolnshire, with animal rights activists criticising a boss with connections to a rabbit fur farm.

Activists from animal rights group Shut Down T&S Rabbits have been busy over recent weeks hosting protests in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Rutland, calling for T&S Rabbit Farms to be shut down across the country.

On Monday morning at around 4.30am they arrived at Goldholme quarry on Sleaford Road, Ancaster, again demanding that action is taken. The relevance to this quarry is that it is owned by Phil Kerry – who also runs T&S Rabbits.

Shut Down T&S Rabbits says the rabbit breeding farm neglects the animals as well as “slaughtering” them for their fur and meat to be sold by the company.

Goldholme Stone Ltd is a large supplier of limestone to national companies including Travis Perkins and Jewson Builders Merchants – with deliveries greatly affected by Monday’s protest action.

Protestors want to raise awareness of the company owner’s ties with the rabbit farm, claiming: “Activists have blockaded Goldholme not because they are against the quarry, but because they want to raise awareness about the fact that Phill Kerry, the owner, also owns T&S Rabbits, a rabbit fur farm that was investigated throughout this year, with multiple rabbits dying from neglect.

“Activists want for Phil to release the rabbits to loving homes. Failing that, they want to make sure that Goldholme customers like Jewson and Travis Perkins are made aware of who they are making business with.”

The group claims it will refuse to leave the quarry until “all rabbits are released from the last remaining rabbit farm” run by T&S Rabbits.

Lincolnshire Police arrived at the protest early on Monday morning, stating that the force has a “positive obligation” to ensure the action is peaceful – and officers confirmed that the activists are currently behaving “in a peaceful manner”. They will remain on scene until the protest has concluded.

Officers are reportedly having to turn away limestone lorries heading to the quarry for deliveries, and it is believed that a specialist team are on standby to attempt to free the activists from the lock-on device used to attach themselves to the gates.

The Lincolnite has contacted Goldholme Stones Ltd for a statement of reply, but are yet to receive a response by the time of publication.