Additional surfacing works required near A46 Dunholme/Welton roundabout
Sections of road surfacing will be re-laid starting on Monday 12 September for three days.
As part of the works, temporary traffic signals will be in place at various locations on the A46 near the new Dunholme/Welton roundabout from 9:30am to 3:15pm.
Sections of the A46 will also be closed overnight for three evenings, starting Monday 12 September, from 7pm to 6am. The closure locations will:
A46 – from Deepdale Lane in Nettleham to Lincoln Road near Dunholme
Diversion via A46 Nettleham Roundabout / A15 Riseholme Roundabout / A15-A1500 Showground Roundabout / A15-A631 Roundabout (Caenby Corner) / A631 back to the A46, and vice versa
Lincoln Road near Welton – from its junction with Honeyholes Lane to the new roundabout
Diversion via Honeyholes Lane / right onto Ryland Road / right onto Lincoln Road, Dunholme. This then joins the main closure diversion on the A46 to get to Lincoln.
Horncastle Lane and Heath Lane – at their junctions with the A46
For Horncastle Lane, access will be via the A15/A1500 roundabout only
For Heath Lane, access will be via Scothern village only
Karen Cassar, Assistant Director – Highways, said: “We always carry out tests to ensure newly-laid road surfacing meets the high standards we expect.
“Unfortunately, some sections of the new A46 surfacing laid last summer haven’t met the quality requirements we specified in our designs. As a result, our contractor will be removing and re-laying these sections of tarmac as part of our contract with them.
“By repairing this defective surfacing now at the contractor’s expense, we will not only be saving money and time in the future, but it will prevent further disruption down the line while ensuring this section of A46 is durable enough to deal with the high levels of traffic it regularly sees.
“These works will inevitably cause some inconvenience, so I want to thank everyone in advance for bearing with us.”
For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.