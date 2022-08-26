Addressing ‘toxic’ Red Arrows culture is top priority, says RAF chief

Following reports of a “toxic” culture within the RAF Red Arrows, the head of the Royal Air Force has written to personnel stating that concerns around conduct will be treated as a priority.

In recent weeks, the Red Arrows have been at the centre of controversy. According to various news outlets, an ‘under the table’ inquiry was launched into the behaviour of those within the aerobatic display team.

The inquiry, launched by the RAF’s chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, has seen more than 40 personnel allegedly testify to an investigation that was launched late last year.

Reportedly there are at least 13 behavioural issues to address, including claims of sexual harassment, bullying, intimidation, indecent exposure, drinking and sexual assault.

Little has been disclosed publicly about the investigation, which should have concluded in May but has been subject to delays, but the BBC is now reporting that a letter has been sent to personnel by the head of the RAF, explaining the force’s stance on these allegations.

Air Marshall Sir Mike Wigston apparently told RAF personnel: “You will be well aware of the ongoing focus on the Royal Air Force in the media and on social media, on a number of topics, over the past weeks.