‘Affordable’ funeral service to open at historic Grimsby cemetery buildings

Historic buildings at Scartho Cemetery in Grimsby move a step closer to being brought back into use with restoration works starting this week.

Following the restoration of the Cemetery Gates in 2019 and first phase of conservation works to the Cemetery Chapels in 2021, the next stage of conservation works is now ready to begin.

The works will focus on the iconic Cemetery Lodge, which has been empty and semi-derelict for 15 years, as well as the Cemetery Chapels and Waiting Rooms.

The next phase of the works will ensure these buildings are watertight to halt further deterioration.

The primary focus will be on the restoration and conservation of the internal and external structure and fabric elements of the buildings including masonry, roofing, windows and doors and rainwater goods.

The buildings will then be able to dry out and acclimatise prior to the next phase of works, which will finally bring the buildings back into use after having stood semi-derelict for over 15 years.

These works come after the opening of Reflections, the new tea room in the former Crematorium Lodge.

Cllr Stewart Swinburn, portfolio holder for Environment and Transport at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “I’m very pleased to see this important works get underway. Bringing these historically important and attractive buildings back into use is a significant next step in improving services for bereaved families.

“Once complete, the Cemetery Lodge will become the venue for our new Simple Funeral Services, which will provide an affordable funeral service for bereaved families.

“I very much look forward to seeing these striking buildings being put to good use, serving members of the community as they navigate coming to terms with the loss of a loved one.”

The works will be undertaken by Burnley based ‘UK restoration Services’ a specialist conservation contractor who previously undertook the works to the Cemetery Chapels and project managed by EQUANS.

The project will commence with the re-pointing of the Chapel spire and restoration works to the former Waiting Rooms and Gatekeepers Lodge will follow.

Other recent improvements include the launch of the Treasured Memories pet crematorium, the car park extension and the restoration of the Chapel and cemetery gates.

This work is part of the final stages of a five-year plan to bring the council’s heritage assets up to a reasonable state of repair and preservation.