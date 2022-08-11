14 seconds ago

B1397 London Road at Wyberton closed after crash

Avoid the area if possible

The B1397 London Road at Wyberton has been closed due to a crash on Thursday morning.

The road is closed at the junction with Ralphs Lane and emergency services are on scene.

Lincolnshire Police are advising people to avoid the area, while it is also impacting local bus services.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known and The Lincolnite contacted Lincolnshire Police for further information.