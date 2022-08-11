B1397 London Road at Wyberton closed after crash
Avoid the area if possible
The B1397 London Road at Wyberton has been closed due to a crash on Thursday morning.
The road is closed at the junction with Ralphs Lane and emergency services are on scene.
Lincolnshire Police are advising people to avoid the area, while it is also impacting local bus services.
The extent of any injuries are not yet known and The Lincolnite contacted Lincolnshire Police for further information.
accident between Kirton and Ralphs lane in wyberton.. this will have an effect on out B8 service. we will keep you up to date as we know more. @endeavourfm @LincsFM @LincsBus
— Brylaine Travel (@BrylaineTravel) August 11, 2022
accident update. the road is now closed so our services will divert. the B3 will miss out the pincushion stop, passengers need to go to Parthian Avenue to get the B8 service. the B8 service will be disrupted in Kirton but will serve the stops in the village. @endeavourfm @LincsFM
— Brylaine Travel (@BrylaineTravel) August 11, 2022