Beware the Triceragoat! Jurassic Park makeover heading to Rand Farm
A new addition is getting in the dino-spirit
Ahead of the launch of a Jurassic Park-themed event starting this week, Rand Farm Park has welcomed a unique animal to its roster – the Triceragoat!
Starting on August 29 and running until September 4, Jurassic Farm Park will see the popular Rand Farm Park transform into a dinosaur haven for all of the family to enjoy.
There will be a walking, roaring T-Rex called Pete at the farm, as well as his smaller dinosaur friends and other activities to take part in.
Jurassic Fever has well and truly taken over the farm, and on Wednesday morning a new addition was welcomed in the form of what they are calling a Triceragoat.
While the dinosaur stigma suggests it could in fact be a dangerous animal, our feeling is that the only way this Triceragoat could harm you is by cuddling you into oblivion!
Tickets for Jurassic Farm Park cost £13.95 per person and can be bought from the Rand Farm Park website. It will run from 10am to 5pm each day between August 29 and September 4.