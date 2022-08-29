Boston girl murder accused ‘beaten to a pulp’ in prison
He is currently in a Category A prison
A 22-year-old man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl in a Boston street has been violently assaulted by another inmate in prison, according to reports.
Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, was arrested and charged with the murder of Lilia Valutyte, after the nine-year-old was found outside an embroidery shop on Fountain Lane on July 28.
An inquest into Lilia’s passing found her provisional cause of death to be from a stab wound to the chest, inflicted while she was playing in the street.
The Sun is reporting that Skebas was ‘left for dead’ after a cell ambush at Category A Wakefield Prison, in which he was attacked by an inmate wielding a makeshift weapon.
He was reportedly airlifted to hospital after the incident, which saw him “beaten to a pulp” according to a source, and it could cause an issue for his next court appearance – a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 19.
Lilia’s family described the nine-year-old as “cheeky” and someone who “always tried to make fun”, as plans are made to hopefully create a statue for her.
A fundraiser for this mission stands at over £1,500 so far, and you can donate by clicking here.
Meanwhile, The Mirror reports that Lilia’s grandmother has been accused of setting fire to a hotel with her family inside on her daughter’s wedding night in Lithuania in 2019.