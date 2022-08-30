Campaign against Immingham bank closure as residents “frightened” of online banking

A woman in Immingham is opposing plans to close the only bank in her town, and is campaigning to keep it open, as many people are either worried about or do not know how to access online banking.

Lloyds is the only bank remaining in the North East Lincolnshire town of Immingham, and it has been announced that the site will be closing this November.

This will leave the town’s residents without a bank, meaning they would have to travel outside of Immingham to access facilities if they cannot use online banking.

Sandra Hutterby is campaigning to keep the bank open, having used the facility herself for more than 50 years.

She says residents are “frightened to death” of losing the bank as many older people don’t know how to go online to access their bank details.

Sandra said: “It’s just so upsetting for them all. They haven’t got transport to get to town, they haven’t got people to help them with online banking, they’re frightened of it.”

Lloyds has responded to criticism of the recent closure announcements at areas such as Immingham and Barton-upon-Humber, saying that visits have fallen over recent years.