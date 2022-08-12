CCTV appeal after £25k theft at Tattershall Farm Park
Police want to identify the people in the video
We want to speak to three individuals in relation to a burglary which took place at Tattershall Farm Park at around 1.45am in the early hours of Monday, 8 August.
A fence was broken to gain access to the grounds, and a rear door to the workshop was forced open. Numerous power tools and equipment were stolen, including a red quad bike, to the value of around £25,000.
The escape was made via the same route across a field to the rear and along Marsh Lane, Tattershall using two-barrel carts from the site to transport the stolen goods down the lane.
If you know these individuals, or you have any further information that will help with our investigation please get in touch.
- Please email [email protected] quoting ‘Incident 86 of 8 August’ in the subject line.
- Or call 101 quoting Incident 86 of 8 August.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can report any information via CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Or you can report to CrimeStoppers anonymously online
ALSO READ: “It’s just not fair”: Thieves raid adored Lincolnshire farm park