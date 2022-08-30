CCTV appeal after assault outside McDonalds fractures victim’s cheekbone
Late night incident on Lincoln High Street
We are appealing for the public’s help after a man in his 20s was punched and headbutted, after being verbally abused.
The victim suffered multiple fractures to his cheekbone and significant bruising.
The attack is believed to have taken place at around 5.15am in the early hours of Saturday, 27 August on the main High Street area of Lincoln, outside McDonalds.
We want to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images, who we believe may be able to help us with our enquiries.
He is described as a white male with short light brown hair, approx. late teens to mid-twenties. At the time of the incident, he was seen in the area wearing a grey t-shirt with triple white stripes down the sleeves, dark trousers, white trainers.
If you have any information on the identity of the man pictured, or you have any video footage taken around the time of the incident which you think can help us with our enquiries please get in touch.
- Call 101 quoting ‘Incident 110 of 27 August’
- Email: [email protected] and include ‘Incident 110 of 27 August’ in the subject line
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online: http://ow.ly/pW8G50KvPJy