Celebrate local produce in East Lindsey for British Food Fortnight
Discovering diverse and delicious food on your doorstep
British Food Fortnight 2022 is running between Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, October 2 2022.
The aim of the fortnight is to encourage everyone to discover the diverse and delicious food on their doorstep, and make them aware of what’s grown, available and produced right here in Britain.
East Lindsey District Council are once again working with their market traders to offer up some tasty discounts.
Vouchers will soon be available from participating traders at Louth, Horncastle and Spilsby Markets and downloadable from our website at https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/britishfoodfortnight and on our social media channels.
The Council are also encouraging food businesses to try out a market stall for free during this fortnight.
Food businesses that haven’t previously traded at any of our council-run markets will be able to have one free stall at Horncastle, Louth or Spilsby market, during this fortnight.
Anyone interested in taking up the free stall offer should contact the Market Manager on 01507 613532 or via email [email protected].
Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “British Food Fortnight is always a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our local food and drink producers and as a District we are home to a number of wonderful businesses, so I’m delighted that our traders have once again helped support British Food Fortnight with some great offers.
“If you are just branching out and want to take this opportunity to have a free stall on one of our popular markets then please contact us.”
Details on all of our local Markets can be found at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/markets.