Controversial comedian known for ‘woke resentment’ coming to Lincoln

The return of Spalding’s renowned flower parade could make the town known “nationally and internationally” once again.

The long-awaited event is set to make a return in May 2023 after a gap of ten years.

It was held for 1959 to 2013 to celebrate the tulips grown around South Holland, and is being revived by volunteer Stephen Timewell.

It will see parade of flower-covered floats through the town centre once again, and could include marching bands, vintage cars and a craft fair.

Councillors hope that the event will help the South Holland town’s reputation to bloom.

At a recent meeting of the Spalding Town Forum, Councillor Gary Taylor said: “Well done and congratulations to the organisers for getting us to this stage in only a few months.

“Many of us were aware of Spalding’s flower parade which put it on the map for something very positive nationally and sometimes internationally. It’s an opportunity for that to come back.

“We have support from residents, businesses, communities and councils.

“It’s coming home, it’s different, it’s fresh and it’s modern.”

Councillor Taylor, the South Holland cabinet member for communities, added that productive meetings had been held between the Cabinet and organisers, and they were happy with the progress.

“We want to make it clear to Steven and his colleagues that we’re supporting him, and are here with any guidance or advice if he needs,” he said.

The town forum agreed to withdraw £10,000 from the Spalding Special Expenses Reserve to contribute their own float to the parade.

The date has been set for Saturday, May 6, and the theme is Spalding through the decades.

The organisers have posted online: “So far, the community support has been incredible which makes this event even more special. We have proved that people want it back.”

They said that the offers of help have been “astonishing”.

Follow updates on the flower parade through the Facebook page or its website, which includes ways to support it.