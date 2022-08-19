Controversial comedian known for ‘woke resentment’ coming to Lincoln
Roy Chubby Brown has as many critics as he does fans
Roy Chubby Brown, a comedy character created by Royston Vasey, has been booked for a show at the New Theatre Royal on Saturday, September 17.
The show is unsurprisingly 18+ given the close-to-the-bone nature of Roy Chubby Brown’s comedy – which has seen him adopt a public villain figure in more recent years.
There is a clear warning on the ticket link for this show, stating: “If easily offended… please stay away!” You can buy tickets from the New Theatre Royal website – costing £26 for stall seats.
A series of scheduled shows around the country for the comedy character were cancelled earlier this year after complaints to the venues and local authorities about his material.
Roy Chubby Brown’s comedy has always held a disdain for political correctness, as he tackles tough societal issues in a way that has made him as loved as he is loathed.