County council steps in to continue ‘Spalding Into Town’ bus service

Improvements to the ‘Spalding Into Town’ bus service will enable passengers to travel further, later and more frequently.

Lincolnshire County Council has stepped in to keep the ‘Spalding Into Town’ bus service running, following the previous operator submitting a notice of cancellation earlier this month.

The service will now be financially-supported by the county council, along with funding from a local developer. Buses will run from 7am until 5:25pm, Monday to Saturday.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Unfortunately, the previous operator was no longer able to run the ‘Spalding Into Town’ bus service as a commercial route, so we’ve stepped in to fill the gap for our residents.

“After putting the contract out for tender, Black Cat Travel are the new operator for the next two and a half years.

“The improved service will benefit more residents and businesses in and around Spalding.

“Not only will it run longer hours, with buses operating from 7:30am Monday to Saturday – more than an hour earlier than before – but it will also service more locations, including Holland Park, Johnson Hospital and Springfields Retail Centre.

“Improving connectivity throughout the county is a key priority for us because reliable, good-quality bus services are key to keeping people in the county moving and also reducing the number of cars on the road.”

The new timetable is available at Lincsbus.info and Traveline. In addition, roadside information will be put up throughout Spalding from Tuesday, September 6.

Cllr Davies added: “The public transport network is facing significant challenges, primarily passenger numbers not returning to pre-Covid levels.

“That’s why we’re working in partnership with the county’s bus operators to create routes that meet residents’ needs while also being financially-viable for bus operators to run.

“We recognise the importance of the county’s bus services and are working in partnership with the county’s bus operators to ensure the financial support we can offer is enabling the most important services to continue running.

“We also offer a dedicated transport helpline to assist passengers in finding the best travel solution for them, with our CallConnect service working alongside bus services to meet residents’ needs.”

Lincolnshire County Council’s transport helpline is available at 0345 456 4474.

The council is also supporting bus operators in a campaign to encourage bus pass holders back onto public transport.