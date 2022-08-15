Crews tackle Scunthorpe waste site fire for third day
Residents advised to keep windows and doors shut
Firefighters remain at the scene of an ongoing large fire at a waste management company in Scunthorpe.
Humberside Fire & Rescue had eight crews dealing with the fire at Northern Waste on Park Farm Road since Saturday evening.
Park Farm Road residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut due to large amounts of smoke.
