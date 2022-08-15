4 mins ago

Crews tackle Scunthorpe waste site fire for third day

Residents advised to keep windows and doors shut

A photo from the scene on Sunday. | Photo: Humberside Fire & Rescue

Firefighters remain at the scene of an ongoing large fire at a waste management company in Scunthorpe.

Humberside Fire & Rescue had eight crews dealing with the fire at Northern Waste on Park Farm Road since Saturday evening.

Park Farm Road residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut due to large amounts of smoke.