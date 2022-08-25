Demolition of gas terminal at centre of nuclear storage controversy to take place later this year
National Grid has submitted its methodology
Demolition of huge swathes of the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal – a potential site for a nuclear storage dump – could begin in November, planning documents have said.
National Grid has applied to East Lindsey District Council to ask whether it needs permission for the way it will carry out the demolition works set to take place at the site which is being decommissioned.
The demolition itself already has permission under permitted development.
Documents before the council describe how only two multi-junction terminal outlets – feeders 8 and 17 – will be retained, along with roads and footpaths, some shallow concrete plinths and hard barriers.
The rest of the site, including redundant pipework, buildings and bund walls and columns, will be removed.
However, elsewhere some construction will take place including new post and rail fencing will be installed in some places such as the fire water pond, along with a new access road.
The documents said the project was “currently out for tender” and evaluating proposals.
However, it said:”It is anticipated that demolition works at the Terminal will commence in November 2022 and will be completed over a six month period, with the completion of the works expected circa April 2023.”
As part of the works, National Grid hopes to reuse or recycle around 90-95% of materials removed from the site.
Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal is one of the locations being looked at as a location for siting a controversial Geological Disposal Facility with a search area for further consideration and exploration covering the electoral wards of Withern and Theddlethorpe, and Mablethorpe.
Around 10% of the UK’s nuclear waste needs to be disposed of in more secure ways for thousands of years, and the GDF would aim to do that through a mix of engineered and natural barriers between 200 to 1,000 metres underground.
A working group was set up earlier this year after agreement from Lincolnshire County Council and East Lindsey District Council.
The working group will take six to 12 months to carry out its initial processes, which will include starting conversations with local communities and identifying a search area to undertake feasibility studies.
The GDF has two parts – a surface facility of around 1sq km where the waste would arrive, and deep below ground where the waste is disposed of. The area off the coast, deep beneath the seabed will be considered for the larger facility.
However, those behind the GDF are not the only ones with eyes on the site with Neptune Energy looking to create a combined carbon capture and blue hydrogen generation facility. Meanwhile Harbour Energy is also looking to use use an area in the southern North Sea – known as the Rotliegend gas field, Viking and Victor – connected to Immingham and the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal to store 11 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030.