Derelict Boston pub to become new care home wing

The Red Cow hasn’t been open for several years

A former pub in Boston will be merged with a neighbouring building to create larger residential home.

Plans have been granted for a new use for the Red Cow Hotel on Wide Bargate.

The pub has had a turbulent history recently, briefly closing and reopening in 2014, before shutting again shortly after.

Planning documents say it’s fallen into a poor sate of repair. However, applicant SHWilkinson Architects Ltd is now working to bring it back into good condition.

Boston Borough Council has granted permission to build a two-storey extension to link it with the Georgians, an 18th century townhouse used as a care home for the elderly.

The extension will be set back from the road so it doesn’t detract from the historic architecture.

Artists impressions show what the larger, combined care home would look like.

The recently-approved application states: “The link will allow both buildings to operate under a combined management and staffing rather than two independent staffing units, were they kept separate.”

It adds that the plans are an “opportunity to bring the derelict and deteriorating building back into use and to address localised issues with vermin appearance.”

The buildings’ external features will be restored and replaced where needed.