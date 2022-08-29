Diamond is an Imp’s best friend: Lincoln sign Sunderland winger on loan

Sunderland winger Jack Diamond has joined Lincoln City on a season-long loan, bolstering the Imps’ attacking options.

The 22-year-old enjoyed two successful loan spells at Harrogate Town in recent seasons, helping the Yorkshire club earn promotion from the National League in 2019-20 before returning to score 13 times for the Sulphurites in League Two last campaign.

Jack now joins Lincoln City in League One as he continues to further his development. He has found first-team action hard to come by at his parent club Sunderland, featuring just twice in match day squads so far this season.

The left sided forward will provide stern competition for the wide players already at the club, including Anthony Scully, Jordon Garrick and Charles Vernam.

Diamond said: “It’s great to get it over the line. The whole process has been a long time coming and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve played a full season last year with Harrogate and need that consistency to keep pushing myself in my career – this club is a great platform to do it.

“The facilities here are really good and hopefully I’ll fit in well and help progress my career further.

“I’m direct, work very hard and like to get goals and assists. I’m keen to improve all of the time and, having spoken to everyone here, I’m confident I can do that.”

The move comes amid intense speculation surrounding the future of Lincoln City forward Anthony Scully, who plays in Diamond’s left wing position.

Numerous reports have linked Scully with a move to Sunderland in the Championship, and with Diamond heading the other way on a temporary basis, it may suggest that these rumours hold legitimacy.