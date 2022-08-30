Did you see the Cheeky Blinders fight in Ingoldmells, police ask

As the Cost of Living crisis rumbles on, a Lincolnshire council is releasing a new leaflet rounding up the support available to residents across Lincolnshire who might be struggling.

People across the UK are facing rising fuel costs, energy prices and general shopping rises, with massive hikes in their outgoings set to hit towards the end of the year.

The City of Lincoln Council’s Community Leadership Scrutiny Committee next Tuesday will examine a four-page Cost of Living Crisis leaflet including details of government payments, benefits, energy saving schemes and food help.

Here is some of the support on offer across the county:

Government funding

The Government has issued councils with more than £15billion in targeted support, with residents already having received a £150 payment back on their council tax.

On top of that other government support includes £400 towards energy bills, a £650 one-off payment for those on means-tested benefits, a further one-off £300 for pensioners, £150 for those on disability benefits.

The government recently also announced further £500 million of local support via the Household Support Fund to go towards small payments to support vulnerable households meet daily needs such as food, clothing, and utilities.

Benefits

There are several ways to see if you can claim benefits with the council listing three separate independent calculators:

Turn2us Benefits Calculator – benefits-calculator.turn2us.org.uk

Benefits Calculator – entitledto.co.uk

Benefit and budgeting calculator – betteroffcalculator.co.uk

For more information you can also check your local council’s website.

Energy saving

Hundreds of thousands of households across the county have already received a £150 cash payment to their bank account as part of the government’s attempts to support residents with the increase in energy costs.

However there are also further schemes and help for homeowners with a property Energy Performance Certificate rating of E, F, or G and a household of income of less than £30,000. This is available by calling Yes Energy solutions on 03309 126 199.

Further advice is available from the Warm and Safe Homes Advice helpline 0800 304 7159 from Monday-Friday, 10am-12pm.

Financial advice

There are a number of organisations you can go to for financial advice, they include Citizen’s Advice o 0800 1448848, the Lincolnshire Credit Union by visiting nottsandlincsscu.co.uk or calling 0330 0040842 and the government’s Pension Credit of up to £3,300 which can be claimed, if eligible, by calling 0800 99 1234.

Food and groceries

More and more people seem to be relying on help with even the most basic of shopping needs as the Cost of Living Crisis grows.

The City of Lincoln leaflet describes several organisations for help, including Lincoln Community Grocery (communitygrocery.org.uk/lincoln), Lincoln Foodbank (lincoln.foodbank.org.uk) and Lincoln Community Larder (lincolnlarder.co.uk).

However, for help county-wide visitors can also visit lincolnshirefoodpartnership.org/foodbanks

Housing

There are some major schemes that can be made available to help families keep safe and warm this winter, including two payments of up to £10,0000 for repairs to make homes safe and warm for vulnerable people under the Safe, Warm and Well grant or to provide gas central heating under the Gas Central Heating scheme.

Both schemes can offer more details in the city via the housing team on 01522 881188 or [email protected] For those outside the city visit your local council website.

Those struggling to pay housing costs such as resent, deposits, or moving costs should also contact their local council as soon as possible to discuss their options and see if they are eligible for discounts.

Emotional health and well-being

The next few months are going to be hard for many, and can take their toll not only financially but mentally and emotionally too.

If you feel you are suffering, there are a number of people you can talk to, including Mental Health Support on 0800 001 4331, Here For You on 0800 234 6342 or Wellbeing Lincs on 01522 782140.

Don’t suffer in silence, get the help you need as soon as possible.

More information

For more information on help and support available, visit your local council website or call any of the numbers and websites above.

Many pages are regularly updated with new information as more schemes or payments are announced.