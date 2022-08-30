Did you see the Cheeky Blinders fight in Ingoldmells, police ask
Did you see anything?
Were you in Ingoldmells on Sunday night? Did you witness a fight between 9.30pm and 10pm outside Cheeky Blinders on Sea Lane?
Approximately 10 to 15 people were involved in the disorder, and we arrested three individuals on Sunday evening.
We are now appealing for witnesses to see if anyone saw the incident and is able to identify anyone else involved.
In the commotion a man has sustained cuts to his back, and we are trying to piece together how these injuries have occurred.
If you have any information, or video footage, which could help us with our enquiries please get in touch.
- Call 101 quoting ‘Incident 474 of 28 August’
- Email: [email protected] including ‘Incident 474 of 28 August’ in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online