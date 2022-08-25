Dispersal order not connected to Lincoln Pride, police say

Following questions from members of the public about police activity at Lincoln Pride on August 20, we are pleased to offer the following update.

For the pre-planned event, for which a policing response was put in place as is standard practice, we had a number of officers deployed to strategic locations throughout the city centre as Pride took place. This was a mix of regular officers, PCSOs, plain clothes officers, Special Constables, and some civilian staff from a range of departments. They were there to police the event and keep people safe, and to engage with our communities.

The numbers of incidents identified by our officers or reported to us by the public throughout the event were low. Officers seized a knife and some illicit drugs that were discovered in the street, and one man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Later in the day, a dispersal order was put in place for the city centre after reports of some fights breaking out, but these did not take place at the event and are not thought to be connected.

The dispersal order was put in place in order to prevent large gatherings and minimise the risk of any members of the public getting caught up in any potential disorder.

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “Overall, Lincoln Pride was a safe and happy event for all those who attended and while we did take action against some individuals, they were in the minority and the low numbers of incidents reflect the spirit with which people were celebrating Pride in Lincoln.

“Our operational response was proportionate to the size and nature of the event and in line with other pre-planned events of this nature. Our resource allocation is always based on information and intelligence relating to threat and risk and is focussed on keeping people safe.

“Normal response policing in the rest of the county was not affected by this and policing was maintained at the same levels you would see on any other day with a large public event taking place.

“I’m really grateful all those who attended Lincoln Pride and who behaved in a sensible way, which allowed the majority of people who were there to enjoy the day.”

