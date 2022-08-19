Downsized plans submitted for caravan park with 700 objections

The number of caravans at a controversial holiday park have been nearly cut in half.

The proposed site in Hogsthorpe, near Skegness, would have had 108 static caravans.

However after an overwhelmingly negative reaction from residents, which saw hundreds of objections lodged, scaled-back plans have been submitted.

Andrew Clover Planning and Design have now suggested 65 caravans would be placed there instead – a 40% reduction.

The caravans would now be more spread out with additional outdoor space and four new ponds.

However, it may not be enough for residents who say the isolated location on Sea Lane is unsuitable for a large holiday park.

Their concerns included the poor roads, lack of public services and the loss of natural beauty.

The new plans reference the public outcry, saying: “Following discussions with the planning officer and taking into account some of the comments made during the planning application, the scheme has been redesigned and the number of caravans significantly reduced.

“The latest scheme provides 65 caravans and represents a 40% reduction in number.”

Just under 700 objections were received to the original plan, coming from both East Lindsey residents and those who enjoy holidays there.

Only five were received in support.

Chapel-St-Leonards resident Helen Tedman, 54, previously told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it would be dangerous build a caravan park on the site.

“The roads are absolutely terrible. The lanes are very narrow and many don’t have footpaths. I don’t know how on earth articulated lorries would get down there – my friend who used to be a HGV driver said it would be quite dangerous,” she said.

“There are no facilities in Hogsthorpe – just a shop and two pubs. It is so lovely in the village with vast views of the rolling fields, and we don’t want that to change.”

East Lindsey District Council’s planning website has been updated with the new documents.

The plans will go before the council’s planning committee at a later date for decision.