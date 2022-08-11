Dramatic pictures emerge: Road melts in A52 lorry blaze

The road was closed for several hours

Pictures have emerged after a lorry fire on the A52 near Grantham, which show the wreckage left by the blaze.

The surface of the road appears to have been severely damaged following the incident on the morning of Thursday, August 11.

The HGV was reduced to a blackened shell in the fire.

The #A52 is now open in both directions between the A1 (Grantham) and the A46 (Bingham) following an earlier HGV fire. There are no residual delays. pic.twitter.com/E9WPRPACZN — National Highways: East Midlands (@HighwaysEMIDS) August 11, 2022

As reported at the time, a section of the road was closed between the A1 near Grantham and the A46 near Bingham.

Fire and rescue crews attended to put our the blaze and a diversion was put in place.

A road closure was put in place for several hours while recovery work was carried out.

The Lincolnite has contacted Nottinghamshire County Council and other authorities.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.