Drought-hit Lincolnshire losing 183m litres to water leaks every day

Anglian Water has admitted to losing 183 million litres of water a day in the face of an official drought declared across most of the UK.

The water company supplies almost seven million people in the East of England and Hartlepool, and told BBC Look North that it dealt with more than 30,000 leaks last year.

Paul Barnes complained about a leak near to his farm: “It’s been over four weeks now that it’s been leaking – that’s over some 2.5 million litres of water.

“In the agricultural industry we’re trying to be more resilient to climate change – we’re trying to do what we can to protect our water shortages.

“It’s just a shame that Anglian Water have left this to prolong.”

In a street in Louth they’ve had a water leakage for nearly two months.

A local voice said: “It’s horrendous, especially when we get emails from the water board asking us to save water when this is happening just down the road. I’ve actually reported it this morning, but there’s been four or five people already reported it and nothing’s been done.”

Both Anglian Water and Yorkshire Water say they fixed around 36,000 leaks last year and that their rates of leak repair exceeds their target set by Ofwat, the water industry regulator.

Consumers are being told, in response, to tighten their belts.