Elderly woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash near Grantham

A stretch of the A52 was closed after the crash

A two-vehicle collision occurred on the A52 between Sedgebrook and Barrowby on 18 August, and we were called to the scene at 3.09pm.

A black Kia Picanto had collided with a grey BMW. A woman in her 80s suffered serious injuries at the scene and was taken to hospital.

Due to the impact of the collision, a stretch of road was closed along the A52 between Grantham (A1) and Saxondale (A46) in both directions.

The road was re-opened at approximately 9.30pm on 18 August. Our investigations are ongoing.