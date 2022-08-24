Ex-deputy headteacher loses appeal to have sentence reduced for rape and sex assault convictions

The deputy headteacher at a now-closed down special needs school near Grantham has lost a Court of Appeal bid against his convictions of rape and sexual assault to have his sentence reduced

Lincoln man David Taylor, 71 at the time of conviction, and 86-year-old Raymond Longley, were convicted of several sexual offences at the former Stubton Hall School, spanning over a 20-year period between 1983 and 1995. Taylor was sentenced to a total of 19 years and six months behind bars, while Longley was jailed for four years.

A former pupil who was sexually abused by the deputy headteacher from the age of 10 previously encouraged others to speak up about abuse as a civil lawsuit mounted against Lincolnshire County Council, who owned and ran the school.

Taylor, who worked at the school between 1975 and 1995, was previously granted permission to appeal against his conviction by a High Court judge on March 29, 2022.

However, his appeal was dismissed by the judge at the Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on August 2.

Claire (pseudonym), who was sexually and physically abused by Taylor from the age of 10, spoke of her relief following the decision.

“I am pleased that David Taylor’s appeal was dismissed,” said Claire. “At the end of the day he got what he deserved, and I am glad the appeal court agreed with this.

“This appeal has just prolonged the torment for myself and I am sure it has for the other complainants involved with this case. Hopefully we can all try and put this behind us now.”

Solicitor Katherine Yates from Andrew Grove and Company in Cambridge is currently mounting a civil lawsuit against Lincolnshire County Council, which owned and ran the school.

“It’s hard to believe that Taylor sought to reduce his sentence given the despicable nature of his crimes and the fact that he fathered a child with one of the girls who he began abusing when she was under 16,” said Katherine.

“The dismissal of his appeal enables victims to draw a line under the criminal proceedings and focus on getting the closure and counselling that they need through the civil proceedings.”

Since May 2021 the number of survivors Andrew Grove and Company is representing has increased from 26 to 40, and although they have already started court proceedings, Katherine and her team are still appealing for more former pupils to get in touch.

“It doesn’t matter if you have not previously come forward to the police,” she said. “We can still help you claim the compensation you are entitled to.

“This money can’t erase the past, but it could help you build a better future and can be used to pay for counselling, education or training, for example.

“It doesn’t cost anything to make a claim, as all claims are funded by way of a no win, no fee agreement. We don’t ask for any money up front and we’ll even pay your expenses.”