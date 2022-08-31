Family reveal plans for Lilia Valutyte’s funeral at Boston Stump
The local community are welcome to join
The family of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte has asked us to share the following details regarding her funeral this week, at which members of the local community are welcome to attend, should they wish.
Separate instructions have been sent to media organisations relating to press coverage.
The funeral will take place on Friday (2 September) at St Botolph’s Church in Boston.
The funeral procession, which includes a horse and carriage, will make its way over Town Bridge in Boston, through Market Place, and along Church Street between 11am and 11.30am before arriving at Boston Stump. The service will begin at 11.30am.
It is expected that many members of the community will want to attend the service, and therefor access to the church may be limited. The procession will follow the same route out of the town.
The service will be followed by a private burial which will be for the family only.
Lilia was tragically murdered on 28 July this year. A man is charged with her murder and currently remanded in prison.
Note: Those attending are asked not to throw flowers while the funeral procession passes due to the risk of spooking the horses.