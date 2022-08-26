Family tribute to Grimsby teen who died in A631 crash

“His light will continue to shine on in our hearts”

We are saddened to announce that 19-year-old art student Ewan McEwan from Grimsby died in hospital on Tuesday, 23 August following a road collision in South Elkington.

His family have released a tribute: “We are utterly devastated that our beautiful and kind boy has been taken from us so tragically early.

“Ewan was a six-foot-four gentle giant who never harmed anyone. He was a light in everyone’s life, even from being a baby, and that continued all through his life.

“He touched people’s lives in a very special way and was deeply loved by all of his family and friends.

“His light will continue to shine on in our hearts.”