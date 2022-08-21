Fatal collision at West End, Frampton

Did you witness the collision?

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Frampton yesterday (20 August).

Officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a white Vauxhall Vivaro and a silver Renault Laguna just before 9.30am.

The male driver of the Renault, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital. He sadly passed away some time later.

The crossroads junction on West End road with B1397 and Middlegate Road west were closed just after 12pm to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage available, please get in touch.