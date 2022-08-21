Fatal collision on the A154, West Ashby
Biker, 60, died in crash with car
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A153 yesterday.
We attended reports of a collision involving a blue Mini Cooper S and a white and red Yamaha R1 just before 5.30pm yesterday (20 August). This happened on the A153, Louth Road in West Ashby.
The motorbike rider, a 60-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.
If you have dashcam footage before the collision took place or if you are a witness and have not yet been in touch, there are a number of ways you can do so.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 350 of 20 August.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 350 of 20 August in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.