Firefighter’s jacket stolen in suspected arson attack at Lincoln allotments
Crews attended the scene near Boultham Park
A tunic jacket belonging to a firefighter was stolen while they were dealing with a suspected arson attack at a Lincoln allotment.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called out shortly before 5pm on August 10 to a field fire on the allotments off St Peter’s Avenue, not far from Boultham Park, in Lincoln.
Crews from Sleaford, Gainsborough, North Hykeham and Market Rasen attended the scene. They used three main jets, four hose reels and beaters to extinguish the fire.
It resulted in fire damage to approximately 800 square metres of grass and stubble field in two fields.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue believe both this blaze, and number of fires on the same day at Greetwell Quarry off Carlton Boulevard, were started deliberately.
Jon Henderson, Community Fire Protection Manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: “Deliberate incidents like these are reckless and put a strain on fire and rescue resources. They can easily escalate and cause serious damage. As shown yesterday, these two fires took up eight fire appliances for several hours, meaning we could have been delayed getting to other incidents.
“I would appeal to parents to know where their children and teens are when they go out during the summer holidays and be vigilant in preventing them causing harm and damage in our communities.”
15:38 @SleafordFire @GainsboroughFRS @NHykehamFire & @marketrasenfire attended a field fire off St Peters Avenue in Lincoln. Approximately 40m X 20m of grass and stubble damaged by fire, extinguished using 3 main jets, 4 hose reel jets and beaters.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) August 10, 2022
Lincoln Police posted on social media saying: “If it wasn’t upsetting enough that the fire is suspected to have been set deliberately, someone has stolen a tunic jacket belonging to one of the firefighters attending the scene whilst they were working hard to deal with the fire and protect the public.
“This important piece of personal protective equipment helps keep the wearer safe from injury whilst dealing with fires and other incidents. Without it they can’t do their job safely and there is a significant cost which ultimately is borne by the public to replace such an important item.
“We’ve included images of a similar jacket and hope that the people of Lincoln can come together to help find this important piece of equipment. Please call 101 with any information or if the item is found.”