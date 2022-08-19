Flash floods prompt calls for drainage fix in Market Rasen

The recent flash flooding that brought hundreds of homes and businesses in Market Rasen to their knees has prompted renewed calls for improvements to the town’s drainage systems.

Severe flash flooding on Tuesday evening, following weeks of hot weather, resulted in difficult circumstances for residents in Market Rasen – as cars were marooned on roads in knee-deep rainwater.

It triggered a strong community response to help the town recover, as emergency services worked through the evening to pump the water off the surface, and local building merchants offered sandbags to homes and businesses.

Despite the flooding levels being described as ‘unprecedented’ by local authorities, many residents in Market Rasen are no strangers to rainfall overflowing the town’s drainage system.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Stephen Bunney told The Lincolnite on Thursday that infrastructure had to be upgraded in Market Rasen, including the main drains and gutters to prevent future situations like this one.

Cllr Bunney said: “The drains were built in the Victorian era, and from what we’ve seen, they’re not suitable for a town this size any more.

“The problem wasn’t helped by the fact the land was so dry and water was running off. It’s hard to predict how the rainwater will act.

“It was the worst storm I have ever seen – we had three hours of very heavy rainfall. Even half that time would have been a problem.”