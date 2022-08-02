Former Lincoln nursing home to become flats

Plans to convert a former Lincoln nursing home into flats are set to be approved next week.

City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday will be recommended to give the go-ahead to Graham Smith’s application to change the former Greetwell Nursing Home into 11 residential flats.

Officers said the proposal would be “an appropriate reuse of the building in an established residential area”.

“The external works to be building would be minimal and therefore would have no adverse impact on visual amenity,” they added.

A number of local residents have objected to the plans, raising concerns around car parking, the loss of trees, bin storage, the overconcentration of flats and noise.

However, officers said the proposal would not result in loss of trees and that with five fewer bedrooms than when it was a care home it would not be an “over-intensification in the use of the building”.

It would include 11 off-street car parking spaces – one per flat – and no objections have been raised by highways bosses.

The home closed in July 2019 and was put up for auction at a price of £870,000. Rightmove also has an entry for the building listing it at a guideprice of £775,000.

The owner at the time, said the business was “no longer financially viable”. There were fears at the time that staff would be left unpaid but bosses said they would once the building was sold.

The care home was last inspected by the CQC in 2017 when it received an overall rating of ‘Requires Improvement’ but was rated ‘Good’ for being safe, effective and responsive.