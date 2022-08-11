Former nursing home will be converted into flats
It was once a ‘magnificent Victorian building’
A former nursing home which has fallen into a “terrible state of decay” after closing will be turned into flats.
Greetwell Nursing Home shut in 2019, when it had an overall CQC rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.
It will now be converted into 11 residential flats after the City of Lincoln Council planning department gave unanimous approval.
The development is located on Greetwell Close near the County Hospital.
Councillor Bob Bushell said flats would be a “significant improvement” in terms of traffic over the previous nursing home which had up to 25 residents and constant staff turnover.
He predicted that the flats would be “absorbed into the community and won’t be problematic”.
Councillor Rebecca Longbottom also praised the plans.
“This is a magnificent Victorian building in large part. It has fallen into a terrible state of decay,” she said.
The application was brought by Mr Graham Smith, with Heronswood Design Ltd acting as agent.
Councillors were satisfied it wouldn’t create a nuisance in the neighbourhood, and voted unanimously in favour of the application.
The former owner of the nursing home was forced to close due to it no longer being financially viable, and no buyer being found.