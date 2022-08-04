Grimsby announced as potential site in Travelodge’s North East hotel expansion

Travelodge looking to build 16 new hotels across the region

Grimsby has been chosen as one of 16 key locations in the North East where Travelodge is looking for new hotel sites.

The company, which currently operates 23 hotels in the North East, wants to boost this portfolio to 39 hotels in the region, with £160 million of investment potentially creating 400 jobs.

This announcement was made at Travelodge’s hotel opening in Hexham.

Travelodge says it is incorporating a new premium look and feel design in its hotels.

The Travelodge budget-luxe design also includes a number of sustainable initiatives, including carpets made from recycled fishing nets, which are part of a project supporting clean ocean initiatives, tackling over 640k tonnes of discarded fishing nets currently impacting marine life.

The carpet backing is also made of old plastic bottles.

Claire Good, Travelodge Chief Operating Officer said: “As we look to the future, the North East business and leisure economies are growing at pace especially as the region is a top staycation destination.

“However, as we have become a nation of value conscious travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, there is a shortage of good quality and low cost accommodation within the region.

“To help fill this gap and fulfil growing demand, we are today announcing our North East hotel target expansion programme and are actively looking for hotel sites in 16 target locations.

“This expansion includes finding a site to open our first hotel in Grimsby.

“This collective expansion programme could represent an investment of £160 million for third party investors and create 400 new jobs.

“For nine of these target locations it would be the town’s first Travelodge hotel which would help attract new business and leisure visitors to the area. These locations include: Beverley, Bridlington, Headingley, Grimsby/Cleethorpes, Knaresborough/Wetherby, Northallerton, Ripon and Thirsk.”