Lincolnshire cancer research team ready to get ‘Pretty Muddy’

Members of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Clinical Research Team will take on a very messy 5km challenge to raise money for cancer research.

The six members of the team, plus supporters, are all involved in cancer research in the Trust’s hospitals in Lincoln, Boston and Grantham, and are about to take on the Cancer Research UK Pretty Muddy challenge.

The team will be climbing over, crawling under and sliding through many obstacles, helping each other through all of the mud to the finish line at Regatta Lake in Nottinghamshire on Saturday 30 July.

Assistant Research Practitioner, Rachel Newton, said: “We are all involved in cancer research at the Trust and we see patients everyday living with cancer.

“We wanted to do something together as a team and this seemed like a brilliant challenge that would be fun and in aid of a cause that we are all very passionate about.”

Rachel will be joined by Research Assistant, Stephanie Barker; Assistant Research Practitioner, Bryony Saint; Research Nurse, Caitlin Browne, Research Practitioner, Olesya Francis and Research Nurse, Silvia Tavares as part of the Research Runs team. Friends, family and colleagues, including Therapy Radiographer, Laura Walsh, will support the team during the 5km challenge.

Stephanie added: “One of the mottos of the event is ‘cancer plays dirty, but so do we’ and it really sums up how we all feel. We all know how important research is to tackle this disease and to be able to do this as a team is simply brilliant.”

The team are aiming to raise £1,000 for Cancer Research UK. For more information about the challenge and to make a donation, visit their pages: Research Runs!! (cancerresearchuk.org)