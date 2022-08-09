Immingham girl, 7, raised over £2.5k to rebuild burned playground
Elysia is fundraising to help rebuild her local park
A seven-year-old girl from Immingham has raised more than £2,500 to help rebuild her local park after it was severely damaged in an arson attack earlier this year.
Elysia Shakespeare was really upset by the irreparable damage caused to the main climbing frame at Pilgrim Park, which was set ablaze by youngsters in an arson attack in April.
The park is one of Elysia’s favourite places to play and after the shocking attack she decided to try to help.
She organised a sponsored walk across the Humber Bridge and enlisted support from local post office staff to raise the sum, which has now been presented to the council.
Lee Shakespeare, Elysia’s step-dad, told BBC Look North that the council plan to replace some of the smaller apparatus first.
He said: “I’ve asked Elysia to jump online and come up with some drawings of ideas for what she actually wants to replace the old climbing frame area with.”
Elysia has suggested that she wants a “big” climbing frame, to start with.
Pilgrim park holds a special place in children’s hearts in Immingham, and it is hoped, with Elysia’s money, and other grants, the council will be able to make improvements for her, her friends and for subsequent generations.