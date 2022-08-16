Legendary rapper The Game coming to Lincoln

The Game, an icon in the 21st century rap music business, will be bringing his array of hits to Lincoln Engine Shed for his first UK shows in over five years this December.

Jayceon Terrell Taylor is better known as The Game, and the 42-year-old Compton-born rapper soared to fame in the early 2000s as an up-and-coming star on Dr Dre’s Aftermath Records label – selling millions of album copies throughout his illustrious career.

His debut album The Documentary boasted some of hip-hop’s biggest ever hits, including How We Do and Hate It Or Love It featuring fellow rap icon 50 Cent.

His lyrical soul-searching through tough upbringings has made him a favourite in the genre, and he is still going strong to this day – announcing a tour of the UK and Ireland to accompany his new album Drillmatic – Mind vs. Heart.

The tour will be The Game’s first in the United Kingdom for over five years, and it will see one of rap music’s most iconic names perform right here in Lincoln on December 5 – as he brings the energy to the Engine Shed.

Tickets will cost £33 and go on sale via the Engine Shed website at 10am on Monday, August 22. Given the subject matter of The Game’s songs, the show is unsurprisingly an over-18s event.

The Grammy winning rapper was part of a major talking point earlier in 2022, when his lead single Eazy contained a candid verse by Kanye West, in which he discussed his public divorce with Kim Kardashian.

His tenth studio album, Drillmatic – Mind vs. Heart, was released on August 12 and contained collaborations from major artists including Drake, Rick Ross, Chris Brown and the aforementioned Kanye West.