Lilia Valutyte, 9, stabbed in the chest while playing in street, inquest hears

CCTV shows her playing moments before the attack

A nine-year-old girl died after being stabbed in the chest while playing in the street, an inquest has heard today (Thursday)

Lilia Valutyte was found outside an embroidery shop in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July.

* FEATURED: ITV News obtained CCTV footage of Lilia playing with her sister moments before the attack

Acting senior coroner for Lincolnshire, Paul Smith, opened and adjourned the inquest into her death until the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, 22, of Thorold Street, Boston, has previously appeared in court charged with Lilia’s murder.

He was remanded into custody and is next due to appear in court on September 19.

Lincolnshire Coroner’s Court heard that the schoolgirl’s death was confirmed at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

Lilia was formally identified by her stepfather, the court was told.

The acting senior Coroner for Lincolnshire, Paul Smith, opened the nine minute hearing at Lincoln’s Myle Cross Centre by stating: “This afternoon I propose to open the inquest into the death of Lilia Valutyte.

“I am told that Lilia died on July 28 this year. The death was formally confirmed at Boston Pilgrim Hospital.”

Mr Smith then read out a statement from Coroner’s investigating officer Jacqui Foxlow and asked her to confirm the following details:

“The death was of Lilia Valutyte, nine years of age, born February 2, 2013 at Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

“She was a student or pupil and lived at an address in Boston, Lincolnshire.

“The death was formally confirmed on July 28 at Boston Pilgrim Hospital.

“Her body was formally identified by her step father, Aurelijus Savickas, on August 2.

“I am further told that a forensic postmortem was carried out by (pathologist) Professor Stuart Hamilton at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

“A provisional cause of death was a stab wound to the chest, pending further inquiries.”

The Coroner adjourned the inquest, stating: “I suspect in light of the evidence I have received today this is as far as I can go.

“There is ongoing criminal proceedings and I will adjourn the inquest until they are concluded as the law dictates.”