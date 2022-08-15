Lincoln couple cautioned after child fell from window
One-year-old girl miraculously unharmed
A 44-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman who were arrested after a one-year-old girl fell from a first-floor window in Lincoln have now accepted a caution.
The man and the woman were initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the incident, which was reported to police at 3.21pm on July 11, 2022.
Police said the child was conscious and breathing and taken to hospital, before later being discharged with no serious concerns for her health, much to the relief of local residents.
The man and woman were seen being taken away in separate police vans, and both individuals were later released on bail.
More than a month on from the incident, Lincolnshire Police have provided an update on the investigation after a request from The Lincolnite.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We have now concluded our investigation into an incident where a one-year-old child fell from a window at an address in Lincoln.
“Two people arrested in connection with this incident have accepted a caution.”