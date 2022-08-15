Lincoln couple cautioned after child fell from window

We are pleased to announce the finalists in the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards 2022.

With double the number of entries from the 2020 awards, across 15 categories, the judges have been scoring submissions and selecting the finalists from across the county to recognise and celebrate.

None of this would be possible without our partners Lincoln College and Destination Lincolnshire, as well as our sponsors Duncan & Toplis, EV Camel, LNER, Heart of Lincs, Visit Lincolnshire, East Lindsey District Council, insight6, Visual Design & Print and Fizzco.

The next round of judging will be Mystery Shopping taking place between August 15 and September 23. Finalists can find more details on requirements on the Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website.

Katrina Burrill, Partnerships Manager at Stonebow Media, said: “The last two and a half years has been difficult for the whole tourism sector so to see the number of entries this year from such a large number of businesses and read their stories of how they overcame and adapted has been inspiring.

“Stonebow Media are proud to be hosting these awards to celebrate all our finalists successes. The awards showcase the fantastic landscape Lincolnshire has to offer locals and visitors alike.”

Charlotte Goy, Chief Executive of Destination Lincolnshire, said: “A huge, heartfelt congratulations to all the amazing businesses that have made the shortlist of this year’s Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards.

“Finally seeing who has been selected by the independent board of judges really hits home just how phenomenal our visitor offering is and how connected it is to the national picture. It’s great to see some familiar faces in there, as well as some businesses that have never before applied to the awards too.

“This year’s judges really had their work cut out for them too, with double the number of entries in comparison to the last Tourism Awards held in 2020. It really goes to show how much passion, dedication and resilience lies in our visitor economy businesses – working on the frontline of post-pandemic recovery and absolutely smashing it, despite the tough times that continue to present themselves.

“The heroic strength that our community of businesses has within the county is something that deserves to proudly be celebrated – and will be – at the October awards ceremony. The next round of judging through mystery shoppers, really will provide all shortlisted businesses priceless feedback – whether they are announced as winners on the night or not. We can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Finalists can booking tickets to the awards on the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website

The 2022 finalists are:

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism

– Sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire

Ebb & Flo Living

International Bomber Command Centre

Skegness Aquarium

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company

Uncle Henry’s

Experience of the Year

– Sponsored by LNER

Ebb & Flo Living

Go Ape Normanby Hall

Rand Farm Park

Skegness Aquarium Dive and Snorkelling Centre

The Collection Museum

Hotel of the Year

– Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire

The Petwood Hotel

The Quayside Hotel & Bar

William Cecil

New Tourism Business Award

– Sponsored by Lincoln College

Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages

Play Avenue

Treetop Hideaways

Virtually Golf

Walcot Hall Staycations

Pub of the Year

– Sponsored by Heart of Lincs

Iron Horse Ranch House

The Cross Keys Stow

The Pig & Whistle at Healing Manor Hotel

The Six Bells

The Strait and Narrow

Resilience and Innovation Award

– Sponsored by Visit Lincolnshire

Healing Manor Hotel

Hemswell Antique Centres

Laceby Manor

Skegness Aquarium

Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

– Sponsored by East Lindsey District Council

Grange Farm Park

Home Farm Park

Lincoln Holiday Retreat

The Grange – East Barkwith

The Old Granary

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

– Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire

Bainland Lodge Retreats

Grange Farm Park

Hanworth Country Park

Holivans Caravan Park

Laceby Manor

B&B and Guest House of the Year

– Sponsored by insight6

Allington Manor

Bridleway Bed and Breakfast

Clarke’s Farm

The Grange – East Barkwith

The Old Kings Head

Taste of England (Taste Lincolnshire)

– Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire

by Darren Rogan

International Bomber Command Centre – Hub Café

The Cross Keys Inn

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company Limited

The Pig & Whistle at Healing Manor Hotel

Small Visitor Attraction

– Sponsored by Lincoln College

Bransby Horses

Play Avenue

Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop

We’ll Meet Again WW2 Homefront Museum

Wolds Wildlife Park

Large Visitor Attraction

– Sponsored by Destination Lincolnshire

International Bomber Command Centre

Lincoln Castle

Normanby Hall Country Park & Golf Club

Skegness Natureland Seal Sanctuary

Woodside Wildlife Park

Customer Service Excellence Award

– Sponsored by Lincoln College

Lincoln Castle

Rand Farm Park

Skegness Aquarium

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company

Walcott Hall

Marketing Campaign

– Sponsored by LNER

Lincoln Holiday Retreat

Play Avenue

Teen Spirit Limited

The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company

Arts, Culture and Heritage

– Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Lincoln Free Walking Tour

New Theatre Royal Lincoln

NTKO Art Gallery

St Botolphs Church

Trinity Arts Centre

The winners will be crowned at the evening awards ceremony on October 21 at The Engine Shed in Lincoln.

Finalists can book tickets for the awards ceremony on the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website.