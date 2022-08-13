Lincoln dad urges cyclists to wear helmets after his saved him in crash

A local cyclist is pleading with others to always wear a helmet after he was hit by a car in Lincoln earlier this week, and saved from serious injury.

Colin Barlow, who works at Siemens, was cycling on his mountain bike on Laceby Street, off Monks Road, in Lincoln during the afternoon of Tuesday, August 9 when the incident happened.

Thankfully, he was wearing his helmet at the time.

After the collision, the 33-year-old was taken to hospital and spent most of the afternoon and evening in a neck brace, strapped to a table as a precaution, while he awaited a CT scan.

Colin, who lives in Cherry Willingham near Lincoln, was given the all clear from the scan and discharged from hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, August 10.

He suffered cuts and abrasions, a stiff neck, and general aches and pains, but no broken bones and believes he had a “lucky escape” and it “could have been much worse”, saying: “I cannot stress how important helmets are. If you’re on a bike please wear one, mine is now toast, but at least my head isn’t.”

Colin, who has a three-year-old son, told The Lincolnite he often sees youngsters and families cycling without helmets and wants people to think more about protection when riding their bikes.

He said: “Get yourself a helmet if you haven’t got one, and if you have got one wear it. You might be the best cyclist but it doesn’t stop accidents.

“If I hadn’t been wearing a helmet I wouldn’t be surprised if I had been on a cold slab.

“The helmet I was wearing has special technology in it called spherical MIPS. It has an inner and outer layer to the helmet, which allows the outer layer to move slightly before it effects the movement in your head. It slows the acceleration of the head to prevent brain injury.

“Any helmet will help, but the more you’re willing to spend the better it will protect you in the event of an accident.”

He added that the ambulance and hospital staff were “absolutely fantastic” and, although he is currently a bit low on energy, he feels like he is on the mend.

Colin also believe that cyclists get an unfair reputation, saying: “It’s the same with any demographic, you see one bad example and that’s the one you remember.

“A lot of cyclists in Lincoln follow the rules. It’s a small minority of an already small group of people that are causing issues for the rest of the cycling community as it gets them a bad reputation that’s not really warranted”.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We received at call at 2.51pm on August 9 that a car and a cyclist had been in collision at the junction of Laceby Street and Monks Road in Lincoln. Officers attended the scene to provide assistance and there were minor injuries only.”