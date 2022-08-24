Lincoln duck race raised a quacking £3k for charity
In aid on RAF charities
Precisely 1,202 ducks were launched into the water from High Bridge in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon in the fourth outing of the annual charity race organised by RAF personnel from RAF Waddington.
The event took place between High Bridge and the foot bridge by the Witch and Wardrobe pub, with a duck purchased by Mr J Hodgson winning the race and securing a £250 prize.
Over £3,000 was raised for the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) and charities.
Rosanne Kirk, Mayor of the City of Lincoln, said: “I think it’s a wonderful event and it’s great to raise money for charity and it’s a good occasion for the RAF – it’s a bit of fun and it’s in a great location, and it gets everyone involved.”
Once splashed into the river, the ducks made their way downstream before being expertly plucked out of the water by canoeists using nets.
Flight Sergeant Jason Snape spoke of the terrific amount raised: “We sold 500 paper copies and the rest were sold online – we’ve never done it online before with Eventbrite, so that was quite good to see.
“What else is good to see is that in this austere financial climate is that we’re seeing a lot of people giving money to charity.
“One of the reasons RAFA does so well in Lincolnshire is because we have such a big RAF presence here.”
Below is a list of the winners:
- First place: MR J Hodgson – won £250
- Second place: Mrs Drury – won £100 food hamper
- Third place: April Williss – won four Jump Inc tickets
- Fourth place: ‘May’ – won a signed Red Arrows print
- Fifth place: Danielle Hurst – won two £20 food vouchers for Banzai restaurant
- Bonus prizes: D Beckett won £50 voucher for Olé Olé Tapas Bar, ‘Stephano’ won four Sundown Adventureland tickets, Jo Sellars won a signed Red Arrows flying suit worn by Red 8 in 2021
Councillor Chris Burke said: “I’m here to support the mayor in the duck race which is a great charity fundraiser for RAFA and brings together our local armed forces and the people of Lincoln, and it’s great for our city – it’s a great tourist attraction.”