Lincoln man wanted on prison recall following suspected Co-op thefts
Have you seen Matthew?
We are appealing for information that will assist in finding Matthew Taylor, 30, from Goldsmith Walk, Lincoln.
He is wanted for two suspected offences of shoplifting. The firsts offence relates to the theft of coffee from the Co-op on Riseholme Road on 10 August and the second offence relates to the theft of meat from the Co-op on the Carlton Centre, on 9 August.
He has also been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist. There are a number of ways you can report:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 336 of 15/8/22 in the subject box
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 336 of 15/8/22
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org