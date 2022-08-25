Lincoln residents permit scheme expansion in Sincil Bank area to be approved

Plans to expand parking permits in the Sincil Bank area of the city will see the scheme cover three new streets if approved next month.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee will be asked to approve expanding the Lincoln Residents’ Parking Scheme into Foster Street, Princess Street and Vernon Street on Monday, September 5.

It comes as the City of Lincoln Council and the county look to expand the scheme in the southern High Street area of the city, potentially displacing parking from Sincil Bank itself.

A report before councillors outlined how the scheme would work Monday-Saturday, 8am-6pm with permit holders getting unlimited parking. New dual use bays, however, will allow non-permit holders a two hour stay. Existing one-hour limited waiting bays on Vernon and Foster Streets will also remain as part of the plans.

A questionnaire to residents found 71% in support of the move.

Some apartment residents previously excluded from the scheme have now been allowed to apply for permits following objections.

City of Lincoln Council wishes to expand its permit parking offer to residents in the areas surrounding the city centre so that they no longer compete for on street parking with commuters and shoppers.

“The criteria for a scheme to be introduced in these streets have been met, and mechanisms to enable non permit holders to park on street to visit residents are incorporated within the scheme administration.”

The city council’s plans would see several new zones added to the Uphill and high street areas.

However, a recent meeting about restrictions in the Bailgate to Newport area dropped the suggestion after businesses fought back against the move.

The changes would have increased residents parking, but decreased the amount available to shoppers.

Businesses felt shoppers would be put off coming to the area, but residents say they need more parking closer to home to improve access, particularly the elderly or disabled.