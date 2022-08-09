Lincoln woman charged with attempted murder after man seriously injured

Update, 9.08am Tuesday 9 August:

We have charged 34-year-old Roxanne Staples, of Kenner Close, Lincoln, with attempted murder following an incident which left a man in his 60s with significant injuries.

The charge comes following a swift and thorough investigation over the past two days by officers from our Criminal Investigation Department (CID), response officers, our intelligence unit and forensics experts.

Officers were called to reports that a man had suffered what were described as stab wounds at an address in Kenner Close, Lincoln at 12.49pnm on Sunday 7 August. He has received treatment for injuries to the neck, face and leg.

His condition was initially described as life-threatening, and he is now in a stable condition. Staples was arrested shortly after, and charged late last night.

She has also been charged with threats to kill relating to an earlier incident involving a different individual.

Staples will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 9 August).

Original release 8.52pm, Sunday 7 August

We have arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder following an altercation which has left a man with multiple wounds requiring hospital treatment.

Officers were called to reports that a man had suffered what were described as stab wounds at an address in Kenner Close, Lincoln. The exact cause of the wounds is under investigation.

On arrival, officers found a man in his 60s with significant injuries to the neck and face area. He received treatment at the scene and is now being treated in hospital. His condition is described as life-threatening.

The call came in at 12.49pm today (Sunday 7 August). Acting on intelligence, officers arrested a suspect eight minutes later. She remains in police custody.

We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, and we would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances and allow officers the time to investigate this thoroughly.

Specially trained investigators, response officers and forensic investigators will remain on the scene for at least the next 24 hours while they carry out initial enquiries.

We would like to appeal to anyone who may have information about the incident to get in touch and help us piece together what has happened. Any piece of information, no matter how big or small, may prove crucial.

If you can help, there are a number of ways to get in touch: