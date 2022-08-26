Lincolnshire teen earns highest GCSE history grade in the country

A 16-year-old girl from Sleaford has wowed her school by getting 11 GCSEs at the top grade, as well as scoring the highest marks of anyone in the country in her history exam.

Charlie Blair, a student at Kesteven and Sleaford High School, found out about her remarkable achievement on Thursday during GCSE results day – as pupils across the country learned their grades.

It was a return to exams for the first time since 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted schools to opt for teacher-assessed grades rather than examinations in a bid to stem the flow of the virus.

While the return of exams can be a daunting prospect for students, Charlie excelled to the point where she also earned the highest mark in GCSE history of anyone in the country this year.

She plans to stay on at the high school to study her A-Levels in biology, German and history. Charlie is planning for a possible career in the armed forces after her education.

“I am really, really happy to have done so well but I am surprised. I came out of the exam convinced it hadn’t gone well so to get the highest mark in the country is a shock but a very nice one,” said Charlie, whose sister Lucy also studies at the school.

“A lot of the credit should go to the teachers at the school, though, They were brilliant during the lockdown and were really supportive.

“I’m very much looking forward to carrying on my studies and have already started reading up on the Russian Revolution ready for my A-Level.”

Head of school Jo Smith said Charlie’s achievement was remarkable and a just reward for such hard work.

“Charlie is a committed, talented and hard working student and truly deserves the recognition,” she said.

“To get the best mark in the whole country with thousands of students sitting the exam is a tremendous achievement and all the staff are very proud of her.

“We are delighted she will be joining the joint sixth form and look forward to seeing her flourish over the next two years.”